Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 72,178 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,307,000 after acquiring an additional 940,447 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,729,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,213,000 after purchasing an additional 435,998 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 452,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after buying an additional 254,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,678,000 after acquiring an additional 230,510 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,436,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

