Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,455 ($19.14).

POLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Polymetal International to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,271.50 ($16.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,393 ($18.32). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,254.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,207.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.