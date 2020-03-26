PopularCoin Price Up 517.2% Over Last Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $264,881.78 and $20.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 517.2% higher against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00588490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00031426 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000902 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00084058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000200 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006366 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,003,968,827 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

