Populous (PPT) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and $3.04 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003075 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Populous has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.02556830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00194680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC, Bithumb, Livecoin, OKEx, Kucoin, DragonEX, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.