Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.00 ($83.72).

Shares of ETR:PAH3 traded up €1.19 ($1.38) during trading on Thursday, reaching €40.79 ($47.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €28.28 ($32.88) and a 12 month high of €70.66 ($82.16). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 3.16.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

