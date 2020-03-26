Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

POR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE:POR traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 44,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,900. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,556,000 after buying an additional 83,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,726,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 584.4% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,943,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

