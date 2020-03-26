Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.47% of Power Integrations worth $101,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 199,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 94,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 566,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $28,860.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,705.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,990 shares of company stock worth $16,027,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.42. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

