Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stake Boosted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Power Integrations worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $825,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,990 shares of company stock worth $16,027,880. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.42. Power Integrations Inc has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

