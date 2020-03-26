Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 27th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PBTS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 13,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,124. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. Powerbridge Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Powerbridge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.