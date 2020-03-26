PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PPD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

Get PPD alerts:

NASDAQ PPD traded up $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $20.05. 34,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,618. PPD has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33.

In other PPD news, insider Christopher Fikry acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Also, CEO David S. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 77,400 shares of company stock worth $2,496,150.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.