PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.73. 1,422,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,213. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after purchasing an additional 922,840 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 624.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 479,668 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 940,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $45,315,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.