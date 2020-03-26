PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Price Target Cut to $114.00

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,402. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.11. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.65.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 937.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.