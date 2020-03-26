Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRVL. BidaskClub cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

PRVL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,694. Prevail Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,799,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

