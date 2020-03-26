Primas (PST) Price Reaches $0.0172 on Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Primas has traded up 44.4% against the dollar. Primas has a total market cap of $908,220.86 and approximately $8,110.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, OKEx, Gate.io and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Primas

Primas’ genesis date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas. Primas’ official website is primas.io.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, OKEx, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

