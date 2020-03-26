Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Primo Water worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.90. 160,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,253. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 98.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.