Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRIM. ValuEngine downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ PRIM traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 271,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $652.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.65 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Primoris Services news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,332,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $17,515,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,674 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,296,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 109,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

