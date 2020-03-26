PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$5.30 at Haywood Securities

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$7.80 to C$5.30 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.45.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

