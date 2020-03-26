Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $6.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,794,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,076,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average is $121.86. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

