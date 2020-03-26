Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.53.

NYSE:PG opened at $100.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after buying an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after buying an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

