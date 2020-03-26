Profile Utility Token Achieves Market Cap of $61,117.36 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $61,117.36 and $5,763.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Bit-Z, Allcoin and LBank. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031691 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00084685 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 555.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.08 or 1.00136543 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000894 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00066754 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bit-Z, LBank, Coinrail and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

