Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 3,059 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 829.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Paychex by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.66. 3,445,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,481. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.01.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.