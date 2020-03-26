Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 3,361 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Monster Beverage by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,429,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.08. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

