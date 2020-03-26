Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $9.70 on Thursday, reaching $117.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,030,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,892. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average of $128.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

