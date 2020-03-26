Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,369 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,132 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 8,478.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after purchasing an additional 997,961 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 992,216 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after purchasing an additional 550,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $19.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.34. 5,194,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,061. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

