Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,018 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $585,736,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,213,000 after purchasing an additional 435,998 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,307,000 after purchasing an additional 940,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,678,000 after purchasing an additional 230,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,994,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ ROST traded up $4.31 on Thursday, hitting $85.60. 5,436,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,652. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.