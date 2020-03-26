Profund Advisors LLC Buys 8,391 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Oracle by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Oracle by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,521,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,550,000 after buying an additional 1,513,450 shares during the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $4.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,417,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,198,283. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.81.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

