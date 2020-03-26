Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $465.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.27.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $27.82 on Thursday, reaching $326.74. 1,602,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

