Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,291 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,527,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGN shares. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

NYSE:AGN traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,471,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

