Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 14,975 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,482 shares of company stock worth $2,436,651 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Benchmark raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $7.62 on Thursday, hitting $92.96. 4,192,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,353. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.68. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

