Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,342 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TECH. ValuEngine lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight Capital lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $13.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.32. The stock had a trading volume of 265,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,332. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.51 and its 200-day moving average is $205.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $223.29.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total value of $2,232,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

