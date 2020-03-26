Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $12.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,723,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,929. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.78. The company has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.18.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 682,645 shares of company stock valued at $95,516,671. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

