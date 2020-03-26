Profund Advisors LLC Sells 8,054 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 43,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $3,284,177.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,360.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,875,212 shares of company stock worth $142,304,331 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,062. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

