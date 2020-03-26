Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. 8,906,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,219. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.76.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

