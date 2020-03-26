Prometeus (PROM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.96 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00008276 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $2.96 million and $418,673.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.01 or 0.02570365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00194136 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,290,000 tokens. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.