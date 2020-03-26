PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of PBSFY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

