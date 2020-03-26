Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €5.30 by Credit Suisse Group

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €5.30 ($6.16) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.87 ($14.97) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.01 ($15.13).

ETR:PSM opened at €6.55 ($7.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €10.11 and its 200-day moving average is €12.48. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1-year low of €7.20 ($8.37) and a 1-year high of €15.95 ($18.54).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

