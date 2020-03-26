Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO Purchases $1,648,979.84 in Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO John F. Barry purchased 342,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,648,979.84.

Shares of PSEC stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,677,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSEC. BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

