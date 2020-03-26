Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRVB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Provention Bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 5.62. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Hoitt bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.