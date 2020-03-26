Proxeus (XES) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Proxeus has a total market capitalization of $563,687.93 and $295.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proxeus has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One Proxeus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.02561421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00194986 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

