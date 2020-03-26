ProxyNode Market Cap Hits $73,346.26 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $73,346.26 and $936.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.01017097 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00030650 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000113 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000707 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 158,240,034 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.