Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,050 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,560 ($20.52) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,680 ($22.10) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,600 ($21.05)) on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,588 ($20.89).

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,046.50 ($13.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion and a PE ratio of 34.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,226.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,362.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.