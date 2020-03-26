Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Getting Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Prudential Public earned a news sentiment score of -4.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:PUK traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,342. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Public has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.5194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is presently 296.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PUK. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

