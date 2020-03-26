Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 147,500 Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 147,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.15% of Tenable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tenable by 333.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $163,409.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,563.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $595,068.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,866,980.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,991 shares of company stock worth $1,773,076. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.76. 18,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

