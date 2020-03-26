Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 27,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 369,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 100,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $55,653.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,110 shares of company stock worth $154,521. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.99. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $38.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

