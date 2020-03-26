Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Mobile Mini worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Mobile Mini by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mobile Mini by 3,603.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MINI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Mobile Mini stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,069. Mobile Mini Inc has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. Mobile Mini’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.90%.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.