Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Axos Financial worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,221 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $14,900,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $14,888,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 311,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In related news, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon purchased 2,700 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,716.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Brandon Black purchased 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,900 shares of company stock worth $144,303 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,233. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.11. Axos Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $33.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

