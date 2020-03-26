Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 71,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of KEMET worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 100,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KEMET in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KEMET alerts:

KEM traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 59,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,478. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.38. KEMET Co. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $27.61.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KEMET news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.