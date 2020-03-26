Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 204,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ball by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ball by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,153,000 after acquiring an additional 294,229 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL traded up $6.35 on Thursday, hitting $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 335,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,120. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.54. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. Ball’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.34.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

