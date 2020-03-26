Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,324,000 after buying an additional 152,161 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 325,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,961,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.76. 199,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,886. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

