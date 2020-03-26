Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.58 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of Ryder System worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Diez acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $123,630.00. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $93,025.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $681,780. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

R traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,537. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.83. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.